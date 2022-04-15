LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Tuesday, April 12. Markets totaled 415 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, $2 lower; slaughter bulls, $2 lower; feeder steers, steady to $5 lower; feeder heifers, $2 lower to $6 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $70 to 80; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $80 to $85; hi-yield, $90; 85% to 90% lean, $64 to $90.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $100 to $110.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $190 to $201; 400 to 500 pounds, $171 to $190; 500 to 600 pounds, $170 to $181; 600 to 700 pounds, $154 to $158.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $165 to $160; 400 to 500 pounds, $155 to $177; 500 to 600 pounds, $140 to $155; 600 to 700 pounds, $120 to $139; 700 to 800 pounds, $112.
Head cows, $875 to $1225; cows/calves, $950 to $1675; head bulls, $1460 to $1700.
