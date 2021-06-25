LEDBETTER — Tuesday, June 22. Markets totaled 535 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70% to 80% lean, $67 to $68; boners, 80% to 85% lean, $68 to $70; Hi-yield, $70 to $72; 85% to 90% lean, $58 to $72.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $87 to $112.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $169 to $175; 400 to 500 pounds, $157 to $174; 500 to 600 pounds, $142 to $162; 600 to 700 pounds, $130 to $144; 800 to 900 pounds, $120; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $110.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $155 to $163; 400 to 500 pounds, $141 to $156; 500 to 600 pounds, $133 to $145; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $109 to $117.
Head cows, $640 to $1,200; cows/calves $700; head bulls, $1,225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.