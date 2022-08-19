LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Aug. 16. Markets totaled 587 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, sharply higher; feeder heifers, sharply higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers 70-80% lean, $77 to $88; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $80 to $95; hi-yield, $95; lean 85% to 90%, $60 to $82.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $90 to $106.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $194; 400 to 500 pounds, $187 to $195; 500 to 600 pounds, $184 to $190; 600 to 700 pounds, $165 to $180; 700 to 800 pounds, $154 to $162.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $187; 400 to 500 pounds, $179 to $184; 500 to 600 pounds, $173 to $181; 600 to 700 pounds, $159 to $174; 700 to 800 pounds, $140 to $150.
Head cows, $740 to $1,050; cows/calves: $1,025 to $1,225.
