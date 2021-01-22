LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Jan. 19. Markets totaled 650 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, $4 to $8 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $45 to $60; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $50 to $56; hi yield, $60; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $37 to $60.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $67 to $84.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $160 to $176; 400 to 500 pounds, $145 to $165; 500 to 600 pounds, $125 to $145; 600 to 700 pounds, $123 to $133; 700 to 800 pounds, $119; 800 to 900 pounds, $105 to $115.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $148; 400 to 500 pounds, $132 to $148; 500 to 600 pounds, $121 to $132; 600 to 700 pounds, $109 to $123.
Head cows, $450 to $840.
