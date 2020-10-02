LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Sept. 29. Markets totaled 470 head.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $50 to $58; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $60; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $45 to $50.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $76 to $86.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $156 to $159; 400 to 500 pounds, $144 to $153; 500 to 600 pounds, $135 to $152; 600 to 700 pounds, $122 to $141; 700 to 800 pounds, $117 to $126; 800 to 900 pounds, $122; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $104.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $132.50 to $146; 400 to 500 pounds, $129 to $139; 500 to 600 pounds, $123 to $140; 600 to 700 pounds, $110 to $126; 700 to 800 pounds, $100 to $113.
Head cows, $590 to $1,010; cows/calves, $640 to $970.
