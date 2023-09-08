LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Sept. 5. Markets totaled 328 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $2 lower; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, $92 to $104; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $84 to $112; hi yield, $110 to $112; lean 85% to 90%, $84 to $95.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $100 to $130.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $280 to $298; 400 to 500 pounds, $251 to $277; 500 to 600 pounds, $239 to $261; 600 to 700 pounds, $223 to $246; 700 to 800 pounds, $220.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $250 to $271; 400 to 500 pounds, $240 to $258; 500 to 600 pounds, $233 to $245; 600 to 700 pounds, $201 to $217; 700 to 800 pounds, $222.
Head cows, $1,100 to $1,750; cows/calves, $1,275 to $1,775.
