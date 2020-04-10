LEDBETTER — Tuesday, April 7. Markets totaled 606 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, unevenly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $50 to $54; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $52 to $54; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $42 to $53.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $62 to $72.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $164 to $182; 400 to 500 pounds, $151 to $167; 500 to 600 pounds, $130 to $146; 600 to 700 pounds, $121 to $122; 700 to 800 pounds, $103.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $140 to $155; 400 to 500 pounds, $127 to $138; 500 to 600 pounds, $111 to $131; 600 to 700 pounds, $95 to $103; 700 to 800 pounds, $90.
Head cows, $610 to $720; cows/calves, $890 to $1050; head bulls, $900.
