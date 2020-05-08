LEDBETTER — Tuesday, May 5. Markets totaled 389 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $3 higher; slaughter bulls, steady to $3 higher; feeder steers, under 550 pounds $4 lower, over 550 pounds $2 to $6 higher; feeder heifers, steady to $2 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $53 to $60; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $54 to $64; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $44 to $60.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $72 to $95.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 400 to 500 pounds, $134 to $141; 500 to 600 pounds, $126 to $140; 600 to 700 pounds, $121 to $125; 700 to 800 pounds, $105.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $133 to $151; 400 to 500 pounds, $122 to $137; 500 to 600 pounds, $112 to $124; 600 to 700 pounds, $105 to $117; 700 to 800 pounds, $99 to $102.
Head cows, $430 to $1,000; cows/calves, $950; head bulls, $1425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.