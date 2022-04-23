LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Tuesday, April 19. Markets totaled 415 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, $5 to $10 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $68 to 80; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $82 to $90; 85% to 90% lean, $64 to $83.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $100 to $115.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $190 to $215; 400 to 500 pounds, $175 to $200; 500 to 600 pounds, $163 to $178; 600 to 700 pounds, $142 to $150; 700 to 800 pounds, $146; 800 to 900 pounds, $124.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $170 to $186; 400 to 500 pounds, $169 to $184; 500 to 600 pounds, $153 to $169; 600 to 700 pounds, $129 to $145; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to 140.
Head cows, $800 to $1,250; cows/calves, $840 to $1,600; head bulls, $1,200 to $1,750.
