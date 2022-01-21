LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Jan. 18. Markets totaled 475 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, sharply higher; feeder heifers, sharply higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $52 to $70; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $60 to $63; lean, 85% to 90% lean, $48 to $60.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $79 to $83.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $185 to $201; 400 to 500 pounds, $168 to $178; 500 to 600 pounds, $162 to $173.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $134 to $148.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $152 to $170; 400 to 500 pounds, $147 to $162; 500 to 600 pounds, $140 to $147; 600 to 700 pounds, $120 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $130.
Cows/calves, $840 to $900; head bulls, $1,425.
