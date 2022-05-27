LEDBETTER — Tuesday, May 24. Markets totaled 558 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, unevenly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $62 to 82; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $78 to $80; 85% to 90% lean, $60 to $78.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $91 to $112.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $196 to $199; 400 to 500 pounds, $175 to $192; 500 to 600 pounds, $161 to $175; 600 to 700 pounds, $145 to $157; 700 to 800 pounds, $143; 900 to 1000 pounds, $120.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $169 to $179; 400 to 500 pounds, $160 to $167; 500 to 600 pounds, $147 to $163; 600 to 700 pounds, $130 to $141; 700 to 800 pounds, $116 to 124.
Head cows, $720 to $1,125; cows/calves, $660 to $1300.
