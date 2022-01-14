LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Jan. 11. Markets totaled 381 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $1 higher; slaughter bulls, steady to $1 higher; feeder steers, mostly steady; feeder heifers, mostly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $52 to $59; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $55 to $79; hi-yield, $79, lean, 85% to 90% lean, $47 to $61.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $74 to $88.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $174 to $184; 400 to 500 pounds, $164 to $175; 500 to 600 pounds, $152 to $163; 600 to 700 pounds, $134 to $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $134 to $136; 800 to 900 pounds, $129 to $135.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $150 to $157; 400 to 500 pounds, $140 to $152; 500 to 600 pounds, $130 to $140; 600 to 700 pounds, $126 to $138; 700 to 800 pounds, $110 to $111.
Head cows, $640 to $860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.