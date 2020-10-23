LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Oct. 20. Markets totaled 331 head.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $50 to $57; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $50 to $51; hi yield, $64; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $45 to $52.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $60 to $80.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $156 to $157; 500 to 600 pounds, $130 to $142; 600 to 700 pounds, $123 to $125; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $100 to $107
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $127 to $143; 400 to 500 pounds, $120 to $126; 500 to 600 pounds, $111 to $122.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $108; 700 to 800 pounds, $102 to $105.
Head cows, $550 to $1000; cows/calves, $610 to $1100, head bulls, $650.
