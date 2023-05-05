LEDBETTER — Tuesday, May 2. Markets totaled 544 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, steady to $5 higher; feeder heifers, $2 to $5 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70-80% lean, $78 to $95; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $72 to $102; lean 85% to 90%, $64 to $88.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $95 to $122.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $242.50 to $260; 400 to 500 pounds, $215 to $243; 500 to 600 pounds, $207 to $232; 600 to 700 pounds, $195 to $211; 700 to 800 pounds, $189; 800 to 900 pounds, $175.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $212.50 to $242; 400 to 500 pounds, $196 to $235; 500 to 600 pounds, $176 to $204; 600 to 700 pounds, $165 to $181; 700 to 800 pounds, $152 to $164.
Head cows, $950 to $1,325; cows/calves, $950 to $1,300; head bulls, $1000 to 1550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.