LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Sept. 21. Markets totaled 540 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, $2 lower ; slaughter bulls, $2 lower; feeder steers, mostly steady; feeder heifers, mostly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70% to 80% lean, $62 to $64; boners, 80% to 85% lean, $65 to $69; 85% to 90% lean, $54 to $67.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $79 to $90.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $165 to $174; 400 to 500 pounds, $151 to 167; 500 to 600 pounds, $147 to $159; 600 to 700 pounds, $135 to $151; 700 to 800 pounds, $133 to $141; 800 to 900 pounds, $124.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $140 to $147; 400 to 500 pounds, $138 to $155; 500 to 600 pounds, $130 to $153; 600 to 700 pounds, $116 to $133; 700 to 800 pounds, $117 to $122.
Head cows: $520 to $975; cows/calves, $740 to $1,200.
