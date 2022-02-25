LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Jan. 22. Markets totaled 516 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, sharply lower; feeder heifers, sharply lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $64 to $75; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $70 to $82; hi-yield, $82, lean, 85% to 90% lean, $52 to $73.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $85 to $103.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $188; 400 to 500 pounds, $169 to $185; 500 to 600 pounds, $153 to $170; 600 to 700 pounds, $145; 700 to 800 pounds, $130 to $147; 800 to 900 pounds, $132 to $139.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $158 to $169; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $161; 500 to 600 pounds, $136 to $145; 600 to 700 pounds, $129 to $141; 700 to 800 pounds, $134.
Head cows, $420 to $1150; cows/calves, $780.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.