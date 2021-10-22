LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Oct. 19. Markets totaled 688 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, steady to $4 lower; feeder heifers, steady to $4 lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $54 to $62; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $57 to $63; lean, 85% to 90% lean, $47 to $62.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $75 to $87.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $171; 400 to 500 pounds, $160 to $162; 500 to 600 pounds, $133 to $139; 600 to 700 pounds, $125 to $136; 700 to 800 pounds, $125 to $136; 900 to 1000 pounds, $110.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $150 to $156; 400 to 500 pounds, $121 to $144; 500 to 600 pounds, $122 to $136; 600 to 700 pounds, $113 to $124; 700 to 800 pounds, $108 to $112.
Head cows, $775 to $1200; cows/calves, $660 to $1,200.
