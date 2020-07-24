LEDBETTER — Tuesday, July 21. Markets totaled 708 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, $2 lower; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, mostly steady; feeder heifers, mostly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $54 to $57; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $58; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $46 to $63.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $78 to $100.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $157 to $161; 400 to 500 pounds, $151 to $158; 500 to 600 pounds, $135 to $155; 600 to 700 pounds, $127 to $141; 700 to 800 pounds, $117 to $128; 800-900 pounds, $110 to $114; 900 to 1000 pounds, $104 to $105.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $132 to $139; 400 to 500 pounds, $124 to $144; 500 to 600 pounds, $123 to $141; 600 to 700 pounds, $119 to $134; 700 to 800 pounds, $105 to $120.
Head cows, $530 to $930; cows/calves, $1090.
