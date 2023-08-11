LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Aug. 8. Markets totaled 488 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $3 higher; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, steady to sharply higher; feeder heifers, steady to $4 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, $97 to $115; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $75 to $120; hi yield, $120; lean 85% to 90%, $70 to $100.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $112 to $132.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $287 to $307; 400 to 500 pounds, $243 to $268; 500 to 600 pounds, $242 to $262; 600 to 700 pounds, $220 to $248; 700 to 800 pounds, $230; 800 to 900 pounds, $224 to $231, 900 to 1,000 pounds, $210 to $221.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $227.50 to $259; 400 to 500 pounds, $224 to $265; 500 to 600 pounds, $221 to $259; 600 to 700 pounds, $187 to $234; 700 to 800 pounds, $180 to $216.
Head cows, $975 to $1,350; cows/calves, $1,200 to $1,250; head bulls, $1,550 to $1,650.
