LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Jan. 2. Markets totaled 574 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $2 higher; slaughter bulls, steady to $2 higher; feeder steers, steady to $2 higher; feeder heifers, steady to $2 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $63 to 80; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $65 to $79; lean, 85% to 90% lean, $55 to $65.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $83 to $106.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $190 to $202; 400 to 500 pounds, $186 to $201; 500 to 600 pounds, $155 to $176; 600 to 700 pounds, $141 to $160; 700 to 800 pounds, $136 to $143; 800 to 900 pounds, $131 to $132.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $160 to $170; 400 to 500 pounds, $146 to $163; 500 to 600 pounds, $140 to $156; 600 to 700 pounds, $128 to $143; 700 to 800 pounds, $122 to $133.
Head cows, $707 to $1,275; cows/calves, $1,425.
