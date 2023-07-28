LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Wednesday, July 25. Markets totaled 364 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, $5 lower to $8 higher; feeder heifers, steady to sharply higher.
LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Wednesday, July 25. Markets totaled 364 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, $5 lower to $8 higher; feeder heifers, steady to sharply higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, $94 to $110; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $92 to $124; lean 85% to 90%, $65 to $98.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $92 to $124.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $262 to $303; 400 to 500 pounds, $261 to $280; 500 to 600 pounds, $225 to $261; 600 to 700 pound, $230 to $242; 700 to 800 pounds, $226 to $234; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $195 to $222.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $230 to $261; 400 to 500 pounds, $229 to $247; 500 to 600 pounds, $208 to $234; 600 to 700 pounds, $200 to $218; 700 to 800 pounds, $185.
Head cows, $885 to $1,600; cows/calves, $1,100 to 1,950; head bulls, $1,000.
