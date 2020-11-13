LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Nov. 10. Markets totaled 694 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $2 higher; slaughter bulls, steady to $2 higher; feeder steers, $5 to $10 higher; feeder heifers, $5 to $10 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $44 to $58; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $50 to $60; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $39 to $58.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $65 to $85.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 400 to 500 pounds, $143 to $153; 500 to 600 pounds, $139 to $145; 600 to 700 pounds, $120 to $129; 700 to 800 pounds, $120 to $130; 800 to 900 pounds, $110.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $135 to $147; 400 to 500 pounds, $130 to $141; 500 to 600 pounds, $125 to $138.50; 600 to 700 pounds, $105 to $126; 700 to 800 pounds, $100 to $101.
Head cows, $500 to $1,050.
