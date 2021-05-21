LEDBETTER — Tuesday, May 18. Markets totaled 398 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, unevenly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70% to 80% lean, $56 to $65; boners, 80% to 85% lean, $64 to $73; 85% to 90% lean, $50 to $68.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $80 to $95.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $164; 400 to 500 pounds, $149 to $172; 500 to 600 pounds, $136 to 154; 600 to 700 pounds, $125 to $136; 700 to 800 pounds, $122 to $124; 800 to 900 pounds, $121.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $150 to $157; 400 to 500 pounds, $133 to $149; 500 to 600 pounds, $122 to $131; 600 to 700 pounds, $118 to $123; 700 to 800 pounds, $106 to $113.
Head cows, $600 to $1150; cows/calves, $775 to $1,100; head bulls, $1,100.
