LEDBETTER — Tuesday, May 31. Markets totaled 385 head.
Slaughter cows: boners, 80 to 85% lean, $80 to $99; hi-yield, $99; 85% to 90% lean, $60 to $80.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $92 to $115.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $198 to $200; 400 to 500 pounds, $180 to $191; 500 to 600 pounds, $156 to $180; 600 to 700 pounds, $151 to $164; 700 to 800 pounds, $135 to $140; 900 to 1000 pounds, $130; 900 to 1000 pounds, $120.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $167 to $174; 400 to 500 pounds, $156 to $166; 500 to 600 pounds, $144 to $160; 600 to 700 pounds, $133 to $137; 700 to 800 pounds, $120.
Head cows, $570 to $1,000; cows/calves, $1,070 to $1,200.
