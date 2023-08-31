LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK

LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Aug. 29. Markets totaled 390 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $2; slaughter bulls, steady to $4 lower; feeder steers, under 500 lbs. sharply higher, over 500 lbs. steady; feeder heifers, steady to $4 lower; feeder steers, under 500 lbs. sharply higher, over 500 lbs. steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, $94 to $106; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $80 to $110; hi yield, $110; lean 85% to 90%, $82 to $95.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $94 to $136.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $250 to $305; 400 to 500 pounds, $256 to $277; 500 to 600 pounds, $247 to $251; 600 to 700 pounds, $240 to $248; 700 to 800 pounds, $231; 800 to 900 pounds, $200; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $188 to $220.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $258 to $273; 400 to 500 pounds, $235 to $260; 500 to 600 pounds, $217.50 to $248; 600 to 700 pounds, $217.50 to $248; 700 to 800 pounds, $201 to $216.
Head cows, $800 to $1,475; cows/calves, $1,500 to $2,300.
