LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Dec. 17. Markets totaled 665 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, unevenly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $46 to $52; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $48 to $55; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $38 to $51.50.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $60 to $88.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $164 to $182; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $159; 500 to 600 pounds, $142 to $153; 600 to 700 pounds, $121 to $134; 700 to 800 pounds, $115 to $119; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $105.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $135 to $143; 400 to 500 pounds, $127 to $140.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $119 to $135; 600 to 700 pounds, $104 to $119; 700 to 800 pounds, $95.
Head cows, $420 to $1,025; cows/calves, $860 to $1,325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.