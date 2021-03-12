LEDBETTER — Tuesday, March 9. Markets totaled 709 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady to $4 lower; slaughter bulls, steady to $4 lower; feeder steers, mostly steady except 400-500 lbs. $5 lower; feeder heifers, steady to $3 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $46 to $58; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $54 to $62; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $42 to $58.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $74 to $93.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $176 to $184; 400 to 500 pounds, $154 to $173; 500 to 600 pounds, $138 to 158; 600 to 700 pounds, $130 to $145; 800 to 900 pounds, $121 to $123; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $108 to $113.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $151 to $160; 400 to 500 pounds, $132 to $145; 500 to 600 pounds, $123 to $141; 600 to 700 pounds, $116 to $128; 700 to 800 pounds, $120.
Head cows, $500 to $1,125; cows/calves, $900 to $1,450; head bulls, $760 to $1,450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.