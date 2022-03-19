LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Mar. 15. Markets totaled 524 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, $4 to $6 higher; feeder heifers, $7 to $10 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $71 to 80; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $73 to $83; lean, 85% to 90% lean, $59 to $77.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $88 to $112.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $199 to $210; 400 to 500 pounds, $183 to $185; 500 to 600 pounds, $161 to $171; 600 to 700 pounds, $150; 700 to 800 pounds, $136 to $140; 800 to 900 pounds, $126; 900 to 1000 pounds, $120 to $128.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $169 to $190; 400 to 500 pounds, $155 to $165; 500 to 600 pounds, $141 to $155; 600 to 700 pounds, $134 to $135; 700 to 800 pounds, $124 to $128.
Head cows, $740 to $1280; cows/calves, $850 to $1500; head bulls, $1500 to $1525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.