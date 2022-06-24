LEDBETTER — Tuesday, June 21. Markets totaled 751 head.
Slaughter cows: breakers 70-80% lean, $71 to $83; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $82 to $85; 85% to 90% lean, $63 to $82.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $90 to $110.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 400 to 500 pounds, $178 to $190; 500 to 600 pounds, $165 to $176; 600 to 700 pounds, $153 to $165; 700 to 800 pounds, $144 to $151; 800 to 900 pounds, $140 to $141; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $130 to $135.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $177 to $184; 400 to 500 pounds, $172 to $180; 500 to 600 pounds, $154 to $173; 600 to 700 pounds, $142 to $152; 700 to 800 pounds, $140 to $145.
Head cows, $700 to $1,000; cows/calves, $675 to $1,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.