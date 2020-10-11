SMITHLAND — Even though 2020 has brought its share of challenges, some things have continued on, including the tradition of Livingston Central Future Business Leaders of America members qualifying to compete at the FBLA National Conference.
For the 11th year in a row, members of LCHS FBLA have competed at the Regional, State and National levels. Due to COVID-19, this year’s National Conference had to be held virtually so students were required to take their assessments online at home, record and upload their speeches and demonstrations online and participate in Zoom conference meetings to have interaction with the judges. This was a unique experience for the students and they handled the challenge with poise and maturity and represented LCHS incredibly well.
The following students competed in the 2020 FBLA National Conference: Jansen Freeman — Healthcare Administration, Sidney Hubbard — Introduction to Business Presentation, and Olivia Grace Ramage — Sales Presentation.
In addition, the Community Service Team ( comprised of Olivia Grace Ramage, Emma Rittenberry and Sheyenna Stytz presented their community service report on their project to raise mental health awareness in our schools and community and earned eighth place in the nation.
Congratulations to all the members who worked so hard and rose to the challenge this summer to represent their club, school and community.
— Submitted by Livingston County Schools
