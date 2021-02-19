The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is seeking a Paducah man wanted in connection to a truck theft.
The department said it is looking for Matthew R. Eggleston, 33. They say he is wanted in the theft of a 2020 Can Am side-by-side utility vehicle from the Tiline community on Feb. 16.
They ask if anyone knows Eggleston's whereabouts to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 270-928-2198. You may remain anonymous.
