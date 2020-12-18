Christmas is my favorite time of year, not for the presents but for the beautiful Christmas carols and the Christmas tree. Not the family tree in front of the glass front door but my much smaller live tree that I would decorate. After Christmas, my grandfather and I would plant it where I could watch it grow. Watching your own tree you planted is very special.
I am sure that he picked out the right location before Christmas, knew how to acclimate it to the outdoors and how to plant it.
Then, I had no idea what was needed to ensure successful planting of a tree in early winter. It is not difficult if you follow the steps for successful planting other times of year.
Live trees need higher humidity and lower room temperature than we are used to. Lightly mist daily or set up a humidifier nearby. Check the water level daily and add a small amount of chlorine to kill bacteria just as you would for cut trees.
The big difference is that they should not stay inside more than five days. Any longer can force it to break dormancy, greatly reducing its chance of surviving the winter. Remove all decorations, especially tinsel that can be lethal to birds and small animals. Move the tree to a cool location and gradually acclimate it to the outdoors while keeping the root ball damp. Move it by the ball using a dolly or on a tarp, as the weight of the soil will tear the tree’s roots and create air pockets that will dry out the roots.
Hopefully by now, the hole has been dug twice the width of the ball and sides slanted by scored to improve drainage. Slide the tree into the hole and back fill, making sure there are no gaps, and water thoroughly. Check the hole the next day, watering and adding soil as needed. Spray with an antidesiccant to retain moisture in the needles. During the winter, water on mild days.
Next Christmas share your special tree, and light it for friends and neighbors to enjoy. Or decorate with bird treats.
THINGS TO DO
Gardener’s adage: If holly has few berries, the winter may be milder than if it has many berries. (The weather service forecast is for a mild winter, and my holly has few berries. We shall see.)
• Christmas trees — Place a tarp under the tree to move it outside. Make sure all ornamentation is removed, as it can be deadly to animals. Cut branches to cover beds and shelter for small animals, borrow a chipper to create your own mulch, cut the tips of fragrant branches to dry for potpourri. Check with your municipality as to when and how it will collect trees.
• Garden — To naturalize spring bulbs, toss them over your shoulder and plant. Continue to plant bulbs until the ground is frozen. Pot up those that did not make it into the ground. Cover with soil and leaves until foliage appears, then replant in larger containers or in-ground. Layer leftover bulbs for continuous spring bloom. Plant the last to bloom first, then the next, ending with the top layer being the last to bloom. Check stored summer and tender bulbs. Pitch those that have rot, or are dried and diseased. Check on cold frames. To avoid baking plants, open the lid on warm sunny days and close during late afternoon. Set an alarm clock to remind you to close the lid or add an automatic open and close unit.
• Plants — Keep a record of what was ordered, source, when and where planted. Cut from the catalog the picture and plant information for you and when you share the plants seeds or plant. The catalog stack seems to grow faster than plants. Save the best ones for reference or the cover and order sheet for name, type of plants and contact information.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
