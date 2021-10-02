TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St., call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, DIY Mason Jar Soap Dispenser, 4 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
Graves County Public Library, Lego Night, 5 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
McCracken County Public Library, Free Flu and COVID shots, 10 a.m., outdoor in parking lot.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Graves County Public Library, Family Together Craft Time, 5 p.m., Information call 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, Toolbox Garden Series Presents: “Preparing Houseplants for the Winter Indoors” presented by Kathryn Wimberley, 5 p.m. Information: 270-554-9520.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.