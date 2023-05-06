TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Over Booked Club, 5:30 p.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m. at the Mayfield-Graves County Public Library, John Davis, guest speaker with a “blast from the past.”
Paducah Amateur Radio Association meeting, 7 p.m., WKCTC Emerging Technology Center, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah. Information: 270-556-6797.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story time and Craft for National Tennis Month event, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Kentucky Career Center, 416 S. Sixth Street, Paducah, will host a mini-job fair from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. May 9, 2023. Employers participating are: A&K Construction, Adecci, Black Pearl Home Care, Emerald Therapy Center, Pepsi Mid-America, and Wepfer Marine Services. Information: 270-575-7000.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
