TODAYPaducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St. Information: 270-444-8508.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, Cuttin’ Jessies, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Starlight Movie Saturdays, “I Can Only Imagine,” 8:30 p.m., Riverfront at Transient Boat Dock.
MONDAYChair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Rainbow Book Club: “Let’s Get Back to the Party” by Zak Salih, 6 p.m., online at https://zoom.us, meeting ID: 81394165715, passcode: rainbow.
TUESDAYChair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Information: 270-564-2823.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive. Information: 270-444-8508.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.