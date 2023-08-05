LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St., call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Road, Paducah.
Chair Yoga class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Puzzle Races, 4 p.m., second floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Create with Amanda: DIY Essential Oils Salt Scrub, 5:30 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
TUESDAY
Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, 416 S. Sixth St., Paducah, Job Fair, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Participating employers are: Black Pearl Home Care, West Kentucky Community & Technical College, Pepsi Mid-America, P&L Railroad, Progress Rail Services. Information: 270-575-7000.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Family History post-Emancipation: Using Library Resources to Discover the Past, 5 p.m., Local and Family History Room 1st Floor. Information: 270-442-2510.
