TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Project Hope Humane Society Vaccine Clinic, 1698 W. 10th Street, Metropolis, noon to 4 p.m., rabies vaccines for dog and cat boosters, microchipping, baths, and toenail trims. Information/questions: 618-638-4555.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Southside Steering Committee and City of Paducah Family Fun Festival, 1-4 p.m., Robert Coleman Park, 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard. Information/questions: 270-444-8508.
MONDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Community Resource Fair, 4 — 6 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510
Graves County Public Library, Family Bingo Night, 5 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second-floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Foul and Filthy Fest, 3:30 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Halloween Trivia Night, 5 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
