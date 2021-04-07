TODAY

McCracken County Public Library, CREATivity with Jordan, 2 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.

McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: “Innovation: Creating New Learners and Workers for the 21st Century,” led by Corbin Snardon, Paducah Hub assistant principal, 7 p.m., online at https://zoom.us, meeting ID: 89441335445, passcode: innovation.

THURSDAY

McCracken County Public Library, CREATivity with Jordan, 2 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In