TODAY
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., Information 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Laugh and Learn, sponsored by the McCracken County Extension Office, 11 a.m. , Information: 270-442-2510.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Genealogical and Historical Society will host a book signing and presentation at 2:30 p.m. in the Founder’s Room of the River Discovery Center. Author Bill Whitehead, former Paducah resident and author of “A Proud Paducah Boy” will be the presenter. Information: 270-559-6127.
McCracken County Public Library, Family Game Night, 4 p.m., second floor common area. Information: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Evenings Upstairs: Sweet Strains of the Dulcimer, led by Ron Penn, director emeritus of the John Jacob Niles Center, Co-Sponsored by The Friends of the Library with support from Kentucky Humanities, 5:30 p.m., second-floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Movies in the Park presents, Puss in Boots, dusk, Bob Noble Park grassy area near the Music Garden and between Noble Park Pool. Information: 270-444-8508.
FRIDAY
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Tai Chi Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Teen Summer Reading Program: Teen June Saloon, 2 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email (news@paducahsun.com) five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
