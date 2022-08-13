TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Science in Play2Go: Liquid Nitrogen Demo, 10:30 a.m., Library garden Information: 270-442-2510.
Lassiter Cemetery #6, located on the Kentucky/Tennessee state line west of Calloway County, Kentucky, will host its annual meeting on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Bids for the upkeep of the cemetery grounds for the next year will be accepted at noon. Donations for the upkeep of the grounds for the next year can be made the day of the meeting. Questions/donation information: 270-705-6122.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Bend and Book Yoga, noon, Library garden. Information: 270-442-2510.
Dobson Cemetery Annual meeting and Decoration Day, located on Cuba/Water Valley Road, Highway 2422, Graves County, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, Gail Dobson, 918 State Route 1390, Mayfield, KY 42066. Questions/donation information: 270-832-6651 or 270-823-3896.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, Cody Campbell, 6 — 8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Crafts with the Upstairs Staff: Tissue Paper Candle Holder, 3 p.m., second floor public area. Information: 270-556-6797.
McCracken County Public Library, Community Resource Fair, 4 — 6 p.m., Second Floor Meeting Room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, General Trivia Night, 5 p.m., Information call 270-247-2911.
McCracken County Public Library, Adult DIY Wine Cork Keychain Craft, 6 p.m., Call 270-442-2510 x110 or e-mail circ@mclib.net to attend.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Kentucky Chapter of the National Trail of Tears Association, 4 p.m. social hour, 5 p.m. meeting, at the Historic Courthouse and Museum, guest speaker Shelly Morris, from The Nature Conservancy, topic is Mantle Rock Site in Livingston County. Event hosted by the Livingston County Historical Society.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Get Your Business on Google, 6 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
