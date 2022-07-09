TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Bend and Book Yoga, noon, Library garden. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, 61 South, 6 — 8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot. Information: 270-442-2510.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills,: Power Your Job Search, 1 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Graves County Genealogical Society, monthly meeting, 6:30 p.m., Mayfield-Graves County Public Library. John Davis, Mayfield Native, speaker on pictorial history of vintage Mayfield restaurants.
Paducah Amateur Radio Association, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., WKCTC Emerging Technology Center, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive. Information: 270-556-6797.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Stories, Songs, and Stretches! with Ms. Nicole and Brary Bear , 10 a.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. — 4 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3 p.m.- 7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive, call 270-444-8508 for information.
