TODAY
Graves County Public Library, American Red Cross Blood Drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, Cody Campbell, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
SATURDAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 306 N. Second St. Information: 270-444-8508 for information.
Graves County Public Library, Derby Race Car Workshop, 9 a.m. Information: 270-247-2911.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, Jack Martin, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
