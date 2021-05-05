TODAYDisabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7 of Paducah, weekly Commander Coffee Call, 8 a.m. to noon. Service officer available.
THURSDAYPaducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Call 270-564-2823 for information.
