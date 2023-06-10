LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Friends of McCracken County Public Library, Summer Book Sale, ($5 Bag Day) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 South 21st Street, Paducah. Information: 270-748-6811.
McCracken County Public Library, Book & Bend Yoga, noon, library garden. Information: 270-442-2510.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., Library parking lot. Information: 270-442-2510.
Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 217, 310 North Fourth Street, Paducah, will host its annual Flag Day ritual ceremony and flag retirement, 3 — 5 p.m., open to the public. Information: 270-444-7275.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Family Bingo Night, 5 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
McCracken County Public Library, Overbooked Club with Kristen and Michelle, 5:30 p.m. second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Genealogical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mayfield-Graves County Public Library. Guest speaker Graves County History teacher Ed Richard will be speaking about Watergate and its aftermath.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
TUESDAY
Kentucky Career Center and West Kentucky Workforce, 416 S. Sixth Street, Paducah, Job Fair, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Participating employers are: Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park, Office Pride, Patti’s Settlement, Pilgrims, Progress Rail Services, Wepfer Marine Services. Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Tuesday: Matt’s Cross-Stitching, 2 p.m, Information: 270-442-2510.
Graves County Public Library, Children’s Summer Reading Program: Graves County Extension Office, 2 p.m., call 270-247-2911 for more information.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email (news@paducahsun.com) five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
