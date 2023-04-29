LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second Street, call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Yeiser Art Center, 200 Broadway, Paducah, Fantastic Fibers opening reception and exhibition, 3 — 6 p.m., Information: office@theyyeiser.org.
SUNDAY
St. John Knights of Columbus Blood Drive, 8 a.m. to noon at the St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, located at 6725 U S Highway 45 South. A $ 10 gift card for those who donate the gift of life until they run out. Sign up online go to RedCross.org and enter stjohnpaducah. Questions: 270 556 3678.
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Rd., Paducah.
Calvert City Lions Club — American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m., Calvert City Civic Center, Information: 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Night Book Club, 6 p.m., Information: 270-247-2911.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Cooperative Extension Service, Toolbox Master Gardener Series Presents: Entomology, 5 p.m., 2025 New Holt Road, Paducah. Information: 270-554-9620.
Items for the Lineup must be received by email five days in advance. Put “The Lineup” in the subject line. Include the name, location, physical address, date and time of the event, one-time or recurring event, along with phone number and name for contact information. Announcements are published day of the event. Information: 270-575-8678.
