TODAY
Kentucky Blood Center Blood Drive, 7 a.m. — 4 p.m., Baptist Health Paducah Heart Center Barnes Auditorium, 2501 Kentucky Avenue. Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. Call 800-775-2522.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. First Class is Free. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. First Class is Free. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. First class is free. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Graves County Public Library, Adult Paint Party, 5 p.m., call 270-247-2911 to register and information.
FRIDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Knights of Columbus Holy Rosary Council 1055, located at 3028 Jefferson Street in Paducah, will be hosting a Lenten fish fry each Friday night (baked or fried fish / fried shrimp and trimmings) Place orders from 4PM to 7PM with drive-thru service only. Stay in your vehicle and enter the gravel alley from 30th street. Public is invited. All major credit cards are accepted.
St. John Knights of Columbus fish fry, 4-7 p.m., St. John Knights of Columbus Hall, 6725 U.S. 45 South. Drive-thru only available. 270-554 0700.
