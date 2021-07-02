TODAY
Calvert City Lions Club — American Red Cross Blood Drive, noon to 6 p.m. To sign up, call 800-RED-CROSS (733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15 — 1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive, call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, JD Wilkes, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
SATURDAY
Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 1055, 3028 Jefferson St., Paducah, will be offering drive-thru-only service for BBQ today. BBQ pork ribs, pork shoulder, and chicken along with side items of baked beans, potato salad, and coleslaw. All sales begin at 7 a.m. Monday until sold out. Stay in your vehicle and enter from alley off 30th Street. All major credit cards are accepted. There are no sales on Sunday, July 4.
Paducah Homegrown Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., downtown 306 N. Second St., call 270-444-8508 for information.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
McCracken County Public Library, Pedal in Paducah, 2 p.m., library parking lot.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Street Beats, Paducah Rhythm Revue, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
