LINEUP
TODAY
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
City of Paducah Parks Candy Cane Hunt, 12:30 p.m., National Quilt Museum lawn, Information: 270-444-8508.
City of Paducah Christmas Parade, 5 p.m., starts 14th and Broadway and proceeds down Broadway toward the riverfront, turns left at 2nd Street, and continues until Monroe Street. Information: 270-444-8508.
Knights of Columbus in Paducah (Holy Rosary Council 1055) is selling freshly cut Cannan Fir Christmas trees of various heights until they’re sold out, in order to raise funds for Christmas food baskets. The hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays 4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. All major credit cards are accepted.
SUNDAY
MONDAY
Allied/Honeywell retirees — monthly meeting, 7:30 a.m. Waffle Hut, 5440 Cairo Rd., Paducah.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Yoga Foundations with Suzi Renaud, 5:30 p.m. Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Adults 18+ Pinecone Christmas Tree Craft., 5:30 p.m., second floor conference room. Information/Reservations: 270-442-2510.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Story Time, 10 a.m., second floor meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Wonder Time, 4 p.m., second floor. Information/questions: 270-442-2510.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics, 6 o.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
