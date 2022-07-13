LINEUP
TODAY
Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7 of Paducah, weekly Commander Coffee Call, 8 a.m. to noon. Service officer available.
McCracken County Public Library, Summer Reading Performer, Hooked on Science with Mr. Science Jason Lindsey, shows at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m., library meeting room. Information: 270-442-2510.
Tai Chi with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Digital Skills: Power Your Job Search, 1 p.m., second floor conference room. Information: 270-442-2510.
THURSDAY
Fitness Fusion with Suzi Renaud, 10 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Mat Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 11 a.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, noon, 1723 Kentucky Ave., call 270-564-2823 for information.
Chair Yoga with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Crafts with the Upstairs Staff: Ocean Theme Crafts, 3 p.m., second floor public area. Information: 270-442-2510.
