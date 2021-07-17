TODAY
Country Ham Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Grahamville Masonic Lodge, 5155 Metropolis Lake Road, West Paducah.
Paducah Parks & Recreation, Street Beats, Adam and the H Bombs, 6-8 p.m., Gazebo at Second and Broadway.
Paducah Parks & Recreation Starlight Movie Saturdays, “The Karate Kid,” 8:30 p.m., Riverfront at Transient Boat Dock.
SUNDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Canvas Dolly Painting, 3 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
MONDAY
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
TUESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Lady Dragon Presents: Minka’s Musical Merriment, 10 a.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Chair Yoga Class with Suzi Renaud, 12:15-1 p.m., Paducah Parks and Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Drive. Call 270-444-8508 to reserve space. COVID-19 guidelines in place.
Paducah Bridge Club, games meeting, 12:30 p.m., 1723 Kentucky Ave. Information: 270-564-2823.
McCracken County Public Library, Teen Summer Reading Program: Lost in the Library, 2 p.m., online at https://facebook.com/mclibdotnet.
Paducah Mid-week Farmers Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park, 301 Clifton Drive. Information: 270-444-8508.
